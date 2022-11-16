StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

Shares of NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.72. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 546,010 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

