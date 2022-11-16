StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Price Performance

CYRN stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 115.60% and a negative return on equity of 148.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

Cyren Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyren in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyren in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyren in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyren in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.