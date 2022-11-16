Critical Review: WisdomTree (WT) and Its Rivals

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare WisdomTree to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WisdomTree and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Competitors 452 1985 2152 48 2.39

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 2.95%. Given WisdomTree’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $304.32 million $49.80 million 9.69 WisdomTree Competitors $6.83 billion $1.43 billion 18.61

This table compares WisdomTree and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WisdomTree’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. WisdomTree pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 29.35% 18.11% 4.96% WisdomTree Competitors 1.62% 16.33% 5.35%

Summary

WisdomTree rivals beat WisdomTree on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

