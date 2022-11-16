Reviewing East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) and East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and East Stone Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -0.90% -0.79% -0.51% East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -8.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and East Stone Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $4.24 billion 4.66 -$50.44 million ($0.05) -378.72 East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

East Stone Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Li Auto has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Stone Acquisition has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Li Auto and East Stone Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 8 0 3.00 East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li Auto currently has a consensus price target of $41.09, suggesting a potential upside of 116.93%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Summary

Li Auto beats East Stone Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. East Stone Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

