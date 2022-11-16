Head to Head Analysis: Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Comstock and Landstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.0% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Comstock and Landstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% Landstar N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Comstock has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landstar has a beta of -10.88, indicating that its stock price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock and Landstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 39.79 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.58 Landstar $30,000.00 417,478.97 -$15.09 million N/A N/A

Landstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock.

Summary

Landstar beats Comstock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

