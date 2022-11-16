Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

HTGC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 450.01%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

