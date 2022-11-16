Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,289,849 shares in the company, valued at $70,267,726.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,842 shares of company stock worth $4,495,512. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter worth $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $33,350,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stem by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stem by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stem by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 775,318 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

