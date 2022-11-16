Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

