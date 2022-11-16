Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.47 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 265,277 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American Trust raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.