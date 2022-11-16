Brokerages Set Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) PT at $9.00

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Hut 8 Mining Price Performance
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.