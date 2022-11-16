Brokerages Set Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) PT at $9.00

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $280.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.87.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

