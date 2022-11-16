Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 2,320

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,320 ($27.26).

IMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.03) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.44) to GBX 2,350 ($27.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($26.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.38) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 2,027 ($23.82) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,994.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,882.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. The company has a market capitalization of £19.26 billion and a PE ratio of 951.64. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,164 ($25.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a GBX 49.31 ($0.58) dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.30%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

