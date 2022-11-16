Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $20.63

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several analysts have commented on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 670,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 402,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $20.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

