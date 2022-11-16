Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $15.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Heartland Express Stock Up 2.9 %

HTLD opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 99,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

