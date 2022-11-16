Analysts Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT at $63.50

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($60.82) to €57.00 ($58.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €67.00 ($69.07) to €61.00 ($62.89) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

BASFY opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

