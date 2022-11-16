Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $52.43

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $35,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.