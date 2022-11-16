Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $37.67

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.