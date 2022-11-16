Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARHS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

