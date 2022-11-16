FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Decreased by Analyst

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.8 %
Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.54.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
