Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $20.80

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $897.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

