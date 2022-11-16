Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $157.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,530,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

