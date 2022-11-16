Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BPTH stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

