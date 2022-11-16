Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.01. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

