Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Dynatronics Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.
