StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $150.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

