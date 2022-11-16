Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.
