FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of FedNat worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

