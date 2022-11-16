StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

