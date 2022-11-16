First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Up 0.9 %

FCCO opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.54. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Community

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

