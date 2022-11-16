FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AcuityAds’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

NYSE:ATY opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AcuityAds by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in AcuityAds by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AcuityAds by 947.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

