Lifesci Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts now expects that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVDL. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $481.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

