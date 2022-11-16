Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

AY opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $42,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.