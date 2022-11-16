BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

NYSE BBAI opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $132.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $16.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $2,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $2,953,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

