FY2022 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BGS opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -339.28%.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in B&G Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in B&G Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

