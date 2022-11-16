FY2022 EPS Estimates for Backblaze, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Backblaze in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for Backblaze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.20.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 4.64 on Monday. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 3.96 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.98 and a 200-day moving average of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

