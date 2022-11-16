FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bumble Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bumble in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BMBL stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 38.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 150.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

