National Bankshares Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$34.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$29.12 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$20.90 and a 1 year high of C$36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.05.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

