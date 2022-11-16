National Bankshares Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$34.00

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.

CAE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$29.12 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$20.90 and a 1 year high of C$36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.05.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.