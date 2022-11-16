HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 5,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 5,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,095 shares of company stock worth $242,914. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

