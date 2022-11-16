B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.77 million, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $15.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,024,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 86,480 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 179.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

