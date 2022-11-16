Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $1,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

