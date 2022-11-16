Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.