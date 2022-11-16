CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBFV. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

