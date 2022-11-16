M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDC. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:MDC opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in M.D.C. by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in M.D.C. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,813,000 after acquiring an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

