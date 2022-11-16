Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Continental Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Several research firms have commented on CLR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 57.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.