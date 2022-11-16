StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.59. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Stories
