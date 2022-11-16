FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Cut by Analyst

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of COCO stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $601.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 30.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 169,375 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 26.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.