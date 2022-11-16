Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.89 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,824,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 653,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,067.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,793 shares of company stock worth $10,884,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.