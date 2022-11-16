FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $599.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Further Reading

