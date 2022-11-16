Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Critical Survey

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -2.96% 1.35% 0.88% Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hecla Mining and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83 Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hecla Mining presently has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.42%. Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.26%. Given Zentek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

60.3% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hecla Mining has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hecla Mining and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $807.47 million 3.82 $35.10 million ($0.04) -127.22 Zentek $280,000.00 540.33 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -11.69

Hecla Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Hecla Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zentek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Zentek on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine situated in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine situated in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Hollister and Midas mines situated in Elko County, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

