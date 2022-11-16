Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Corebridge Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corebridge Financial news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $687,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,858 shares in the company, valued at $867,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

