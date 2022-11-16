Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
