Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CYCC opened at $1.13 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

